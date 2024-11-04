Dean Wade Injury: Won't play Monday
Wade (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Wade wasn't at Monday morning's shootaround, and the 27-year-old will miss his first game of the 2024-25 regular season due to an illness. His next chance at suiting up will be against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Isaac Okoro will enter the Cavs' starting lineup for Monday's game.
