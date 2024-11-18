Dean Wade Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Wade (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Wade sprained his left ankle during Sunday's win over the Hornets and will be in street clothes for at least one game. Tuesday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, so Wade can be considered questionable, at best, for that contest. In his absence, Georges Niang is a candidate for increased minutes.
