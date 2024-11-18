Fantasy Basketball
Dean Wade

Dean Wade Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Wade (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Wade sprained his left ankle during Sunday's win over the Hornets and will be in street clothes for at least one game. Tuesday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, so Wade can be considered questionable, at best, for that contest. In his absence, Georges Niang is a candidate for increased minutes.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers

