Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade Injury: Won't return Friday vs. 76ers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Wade was been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against Philadelphia due to a right knee injury, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Wade checked out at the 3:12 mark of the third quarter of Friday's game, and he will not return for the fourth quarter. He'll finish the night with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal over 20 minutes. Georges Niang and Sam Merrill could see some more minutes in the fourth quarter due to Wade's absence.

