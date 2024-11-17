Dean Wade Injury: Won't return vs. Charlotte

Wade (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Hornets, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Wade sprained his left ankle when he landed on T.J. McConnell in the third quarter, and he will not return to Sunday's contest. Caris LeVert started in the second half due to Isaac Okoro (ankle) being sidelined, and with Donovan Mitchell out due to rest, Georges Niang and Craig Porter will see an uptick in minutes for the rest of Sunday's game.