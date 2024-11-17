Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade Injury: Won't return vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Wade (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Hornets, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Wade sprained his left ankle when he landed on T.J. McConnell in the third quarter, and he will not return to Sunday's contest. Caris LeVert started in the second half due to Isaac Okoro (ankle) being sidelined, and with Donovan Mitchell out due to rest, Georges Niang and Craig Porter will see an uptick in minutes for the rest of Sunday's game.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now