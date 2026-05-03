Dean Wade News: Back in starting lineup
Wade will start Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Raptors.
After coming off the bench in each of the last two games, Wade will get the starting nod over Max Strus in Sunday's do-or-die matchup. Over four starts in the series, Wade has averaged 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 25.0 minutes per contest.
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