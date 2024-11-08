Fantasy Basketball
Dean Wade News: Coming off bench in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Wade will come off the bench Friday against the Warriors, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Wade will come off the bench in his return from a two-game absence due to an illness. This means the Cavaliers will go with Isaac Okoro at small forward to accompany the regular starting unit of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

