Dean Wade News: Double-doubles in win
Wade supplied 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes during Monday's 115-101 win over Philadelphia.
Wade recorded his first double-double of the season, a welcome sight for anyone holding him in deeper formats. Despite having carved out a starting role, Wade has been far from a must-roster player, averaging just 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in seven appearances over the past month.
