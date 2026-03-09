Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Wade supplied 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes during Monday's 115-101 win over Philadelphia.

Wade recorded his first double-double of the season, a welcome sight for anyone holding him in deeper formats. Despite having carved out a starting role, Wade has been far from a must-roster player, averaging just 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in seven appearances over the past month.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
