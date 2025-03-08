Dean Wade News: Fails to score in win

Wade chipped in zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes during Friday's 118-117 win over the Hornets.

Wade was a non-factor, failing to score during his limited time on the court. Although he is able to see the floor on most nights, Wade's production typically leaves a lot to be desired. In seven games over the past two weeks, Wade is averaging just 3.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per contest.