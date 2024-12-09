Dean Wade News: Fares well as starter

Wade amassed 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 122-113 loss to Miami.

Isaac Okoro has been sidelined by a knee issue and is considered day-to-day, but Wade has shown the coaching staff what he's capable of. In his last two games, he's produced 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers. He'll be on the streaming radar in deeper formats if Okoro continues to miss time.