Dean Wade News: Goes 4-for-4 in return

Wade (ankle) contributed 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt) and five rebounds in 16 minutes Thursday in the Cavaliers' 112-84 win over the Nets.

The Cavaliers made room for Wade and Evan Mobley (calf) in the starting five in their returns from three- and seven-game absences, respectively, sending Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill to the bench as a result. Wade came through with an efficient shooting performance, but because the Cavaliers had amassed a 35-point lead by the end of the third quarter, head coach Kenny Atkinson rested the 29-year-old forward as well as the team's other four starters for the final period. Wade is still averaging a modest 22.7 minutes per game on the season, so he's unlikely to be in line for extended playing time even in more competitive contests.