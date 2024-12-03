Dean Wade News: Goes scoreless in return

Wade (ankle) tallied zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes in Tuesday's 118-87 win over the Wizards.

Though he couldn't get a shot to fall in his return from a six-game absence due to an ankle sprain, Wade didn't seem to be too limited on the evening, as he fell just a couple minutes short of matching the 21.9 minutes per game he had been averaging for the season. Wade had started in his first seven appearances of the campaign, but he looks like he'll operate as a bench player now that he's healthy again with the Cavaliers having seemingly settled on Isaac Okoro as their starting small forward.