Dean Wade News: Good to go against Denver

Wade (knee) is available for Friday night's game against the Nuggets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wade missed Monday's game against the Jazz due to right knee soreness, but he will return for Friday night's contest after going through the Cavaliers' shootaround in the afternoon. Wade started in five of six games prior to missing Monday's contest, and over that span he averaged 7.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 steals over 23.5 minutes per game.