Dean Wade News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Wade (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers.

As expected, Wade will suit up for a second consecutive contest following a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. Over six appearances since the All-Star break, the 29-year-old forward has averaged 6.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per tilt.

