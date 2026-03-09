Dean Wade News: Good to go Monday
Wade (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers.
As expected, Wade will suit up for a second consecutive contest following a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. Over six appearances since the All-Star break, the 29-year-old forward has averaged 6.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per tilt.
