Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Wade (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against Boston, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Wade missed the Cavaliers' last three games due to a right ankle sprain. He earned the probable tag for Sunday's game after logging a full practice Friday, and the seventh-year pro has progressed enough in his recovery to return. Wade will likely start in his return due to the absence of Jarrett Allen (knee), with the former joining Evan Mobley in the frontcourt.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Wade See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Wade See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago