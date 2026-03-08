Dean Wade News: Good to go Sunday
Wade (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against Boston, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.
Wade missed the Cavaliers' last three games due to a right ankle sprain. He earned the probable tag for Sunday's game after logging a full practice Friday, and the seventh-year pro has progressed enough in his recovery to return. Wade will likely start in his return due to the absence of Jarrett Allen (knee), with the former joining Evan Mobley in the frontcourt.
