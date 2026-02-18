Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade News: Left off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Wade (ankle) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters Wednesday that Wade was on track to play, and Cleveland's injury report is confirming the forward will be available. Wade has averaged a modest 5.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.4 minutes per game in his last nine appearances, and the expectation is that Sam Merrill is reverting back to the bench.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
