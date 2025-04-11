Dean Wade News: Limited to eight points

Wade recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 loss to the Pacers.

Wade didn't have his best performance Thursday, but from a category-based perspective, he at least recorded two tallies in four of the five major categories. Wade isn't expected to be a regular in the lineup when the Cavaliers are at full strength, so his upside will remain fairly low in most formats going forward.