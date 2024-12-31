Fantasy Basketball
Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade News: Logs first double-double of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Wade ended Monday's 113-95 victory over the Warriors with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes.

Wade has been a regular fixture for most of the month, and his skills as a rebounder and defender should keep him in the starting five for the foreseeable future. He averaged 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks over seven starting appearances in December.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
