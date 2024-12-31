Dean Wade News: Logs first double-double of season

Wade ended Monday's 113-95 victory over the Warriors with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes.

Wade has been a regular fixture for most of the month, and his skills as a rebounder and defender should keep him in the starting five for the foreseeable future. He averaged 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks over seven starting appearances in December.