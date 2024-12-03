Dean Wade News: Making return Tuesday
Wade (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Wizards but will operate on a minutes restriction, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Wade will return to action Tuesday after missing Cleveland's previous six contests due to a left ankle sprain. While the 28-year-forward is set to play, he's unlikely to surpass his season-long average of 21.9 minutes per contest.
