Dean Wade News: Moving to bench
Wade will come off the bench for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Raptors, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
With the Cavaliers dropping two straight games in this series, the team will shift Max Strus into the first unit. Wade is averaging 5.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25.3 minutes through four postseason games.
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