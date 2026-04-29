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Dean Wade News: Moving to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 11:21am

Wade will come off the bench for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Raptors, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

With the Cavaliers dropping two straight games in this series, the team will shift Max Strus into the first unit. Wade is averaging 5.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25.3 minutes through four postseason games.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
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