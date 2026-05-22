Dean Wade News: Muted effort again Thursday
Wade provided three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 21 minutes during Thursday's 109-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Despite continuing to start, Wade has been mostly a non-factor on both ends of the floor, a trend that continued Thursday. Through 16 playoff appearances, Wade has scored double digits only twice, with both of those being 10-point performances. He has also recorded just 10 steals, four of which came in the opening two games against Toronto.
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