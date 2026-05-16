Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade News: Non-factor in Game 6 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Wade had three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds across 22 minutes during Friday's 115-94 loss to Detroit in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Wade's three-pointer in the second quarter was the only shot he made in Friday's loss, and his minus-16 point differential was third-worst on the Cavaliers behind Donovan Mitchell (minus-25) and Evan Mobley (minus-24). Wade averaged just 5.8 points per game during the regular season, but that number has dropped to 4.7 points per game in the playoffs, and he has tallied only six points over the Cavaliers' last four playoff games. The winner of Sunday's Game 7 will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Knicks.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
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