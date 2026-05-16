Dean Wade News: Non-factor in Game 6 loss
Wade had three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds across 22 minutes during Friday's 115-94 loss to Detroit in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Wade's three-pointer in the second quarter was the only shot he made in Friday's loss, and his minus-16 point differential was third-worst on the Cavaliers behind Donovan Mitchell (minus-25) and Evan Mobley (minus-24). Wade averaged just 5.8 points per game during the regular season, but that number has dropped to 4.7 points per game in the playoffs, and he has tallied only six points over the Cavaliers' last four playoff games. The winner of Sunday's Game 7 will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Knicks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Wade See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 313 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 838 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 640 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 640 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 244 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Wade See More