Dean Wade News: Not starting Monday
Wade won't start Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks.
Max Strus will get the starting nod in Monday's do-or-die matchup, pushing Wade to the second unit for the fourth time this postseason. Over three playoff appearances off the bench, the 29-year-old forward has averaged 7.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.7 steals across 23.3 minutes per contest.
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