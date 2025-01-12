Dean Wade News: Not starting Sunday

Wade is not in the Cavaliers' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wade has been in the starting lineup for 13 of the Cavaliers' last 15 games, and over that span, he has averaged 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 24.2 minutes per contest. However, Wade will come off the bench Sunday and cede his spot in the starting five to Max Strus.