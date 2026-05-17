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Dean Wade News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Wade won't start Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons.

Max Strus will get the starting nod in Sunday's do-or-die matchup, pushing Wade to the second unit. The 29-year-old forward has averaged 3.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per contest across six second-round appearances.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
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