Dean Wade News: Not starting Sunday
Wade won't start Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons.
Max Strus will get the starting nod in Sunday's do-or-die matchup, pushing Wade to the second unit. The 29-year-old forward has averaged 3.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per contest across six second-round appearances.
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