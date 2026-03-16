Dean Wade News: Notches 12 points
Wade posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and five rebounds across 26 minutes during Sunday's 130-120 loss to Dallas.
Wade remains a key part of Cleveland's rotation, but his fantasy upside is quite limited. Over his last five appearances, he's averaging 20.9 minutes per contest with 7.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 51.9 percent shooting from the field.
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