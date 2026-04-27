Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade News: Notches seven points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Wade closed Sunday's 93-89 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and five rebounds over 28 minutes.

Despite a considerable workload, Wade wasn't able to make a huge impact on the stat sheet. Through four postseason games, he's averaging 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 25.3 minutes per contest.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
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