Dean Wade News: Notches seven points
Wade closed Sunday's 93-89 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and five rebounds over 28 minutes.
Despite a considerable workload, Wade wasn't able to make a huge impact on the stat sheet. Through four postseason games, he's averaging 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 25.3 minutes per contest.
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