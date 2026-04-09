Dean Wade News: Plays 21 minutes in return
Wade produced eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 win over the Hawks.
Wade returned to action after missing the past seven games for Cleveland. Across 58 appearances this season, he holds averages of 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
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