Dean Wade News: Quiet in starting lineup

Wade notched six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's 115-105 win over the Hornets.

Despite starting, Wade is a low-usage player and rarely makes a splash on the stat sheet. Through 26 appearances this season, the forward holds averages of 6.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 22.6 minutes per game.