Dean Wade News: Ruled out for Sunday
Wade won't play against the Pacers on Sunday due to rest purposes.
Wade isn't expected to play a significant role in the rotation during the playoffs, but he's still going to get some rest in the regular-season finale Sunday. The former Kansas State standout averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 21.2 minutes per game in 59 appearances (30 starts) in the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now