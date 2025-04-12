Fantasy Basketball
Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade News: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Wade won't play against the Pacers on Sunday due to rest purposes.

Wade isn't expected to play a significant role in the rotation during the playoffs, but he's still going to get some rest in the regular-season finale Sunday. The former Kansas State standout averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 21.2 minutes per game in 59 appearances (30 starts) in the regular season.

