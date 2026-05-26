Dean Wade News: Scoreless in 12 minutes

Wade closed with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals in 12 minutes during Monday's 130-93 loss to New York in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavaliers were blown out of this contest, resulting in a lower workload for Wade. The forward appeared in 59 regular-season contests for the Cavaliers, posting averages of 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 three pointers in 22.3 minutes per contest.