Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade News: Scoreless in 19 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Wade finished Thursday's 115-110 victory over Chicago with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes.

Despite the absence of Donovan Mitchell (eye), Wade wasn't able to take advantage of his opportunity with a microscopic usage rate. He remains a deep-league fantasy asset at best with averages of 6.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers in 21.2 minutes over his last seven games.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
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