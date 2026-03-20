Dean Wade News: Scoreless in 19 minutes
Wade finished Thursday's 115-110 victory over Chicago with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes.
Despite the absence of Donovan Mitchell (eye), Wade wasn't able to take advantage of his opportunity with a microscopic usage rate. He remains a deep-league fantasy asset at best with averages of 6.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers in 21.2 minutes over his last seven games.
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