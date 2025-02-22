Dean Wade News: Scores two points in return

Wade (knee) recorded two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes in Friday's 142-105 win over the Knicks.

Wade made his return after he had missed Cleveland's prior 11 games while recovering from a bone bruise in his right knee. Before getting hurt, Wade had started in 16 straight contests, but he'll likely have to settle for a reserve role moving forward with Max Strus having moved atop the depth chart at small forward. Playing off the bench could make it difficult for Wade to eclipse 20 minutes in most games, though he could have a chance to see more playing time Sunday against the Grizzlies if the finger sprain that forced Jarrett Allen out of Friday's game early causes him to miss a contest.