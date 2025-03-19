Dean Wade News: Serviceable in spot start

Wade finished Wednesday's 123-119 loss to the Kings with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes.

Wade started in place of the resting Darius Garland on Wednesday, matching the team high in three-pointers. The veteran forward has averaged 6.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 23.6 minutes over his last 12 games as a starter, although he will likely revert back to the bench with Garland likely to return in Friday's game against the Suns.