Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Wade will start Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks.

Max Strus got the starting nod over Wade in Sunday's Game 7 win over Detroit in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, though the latter will return to the starting five Tuesday. Wade has averaged 4.7 points and 4.2 rebounds across 23.4 minutes per game over 14 postseason appearances (11 starts) in 2026.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
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