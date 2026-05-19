Dean Wade News: Starting Tuesday
Wade will start Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks.
Max Strus got the starting nod over Wade in Sunday's Game 7 win over Detroit in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, though the latter will return to the starting five Tuesday. Wade has averaged 4.7 points and 4.2 rebounds across 23.4 minutes per game over 14 postseason appearances (11 starts) in 2026.
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