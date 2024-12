Wade is starting Saturday's game against the Hornets, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Wade will step into the starting small forward slot after Isaac Okoro was downgraded to out with a bruised knee. Wade began the season as a starter, averaging 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.9 minutes (seven appearances).