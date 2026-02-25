Dean Wade News: Strong line in win

Wade accumulated 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 win over the Knicks.

This was a terrific line for Wade, but performances like these have been few and far between. His value is mostly limited to deeper formats, but he's trending up 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 21.2 minutes per contest over his last four games.