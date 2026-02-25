Dean Wade News: Strong line in win
Wade accumulated 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 win over the Knicks.
This was a terrific line for Wade, but performances like these have been few and far between. His value is mostly limited to deeper formats, but he's trending up 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 21.2 minutes per contest over his last four games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Wade See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1114 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1114 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 916 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 916 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 124 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dean Wade See More