Wade logged three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and three steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 loss to the Magic.

Even with Evan Mobley (foot) sidelined, Wade's role didn't change. He was able to make a defensive impact by tying his season high with three steals, but Wade hasn't scored in double figures since Jan. 8.