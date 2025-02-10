Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton Injury: Done for night with calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 12:59pm

Ayton won't return to Monday's game against the Nuggets due to a left calf injury.

Ayton suffered the non-contact injury in the third quarter and required assistance walking back to the locker room. He finished the game with 10 points (5-9 FG) and one block across 19 minutes. The big man will likely undergo further testing before the club provides another update on his status, but Ayton would appear unlikely to be available for Portland's final game before the All-Star break Wednesday in Denver. Donovan Clingan could end up filling the majority of the minutes at center in any contests that Ayton misses.

Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now