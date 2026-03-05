Deandre Ayton Injury: Goes to locker room
Ayton went to the locker room during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Nuggets for an undisclosed reason Khobi Price of The California Post reports.
It's not clear whether Ayton picked up an injury, but he wasn't sitting on the bench in the final few minutes of the first half. He can be considered questionable to return until more information surfaces.
