Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 5:38pm

Ayton (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Ayton is in jeopardy of missing his first matchup since Nov. 25 due to an illness. In his last six outings, the big man has averaged 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks across 32.0 minutes per game. The Trail Blazers could be shorthanded in the frontcourt Friday with Ayton, Donovan Clingan (knee), Robert Williams (concussion) and Duop Reath (back) all landing on the injury report.

Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers
