Deandre Ayton Injury: Iffy for Friday

Ayton (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Ayton is in jeopardy of missing his first matchup since Nov. 25 due to an illness. In his last six outings, the big man has averaged 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks across 32.0 minutes per game. The Trail Blazers could be shorthanded in the frontcourt Friday with Ayton, Donovan Clingan (knee), Robert Williams (concussion) and Duop Reath (back) all landing on the injury report.