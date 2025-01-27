Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 5:37pm

Ayton (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Ayton is in jeopardy of missing a fourth straight game Tuesday due to a left knee sprain. If the star big man cannot suit up for the Trail Blazers against Milwaukee, the lion's share of the center minutes would be divvied up among rookie first-rounder Donovan Clingan and veteran Robert Williams in Portland's rotation.

Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now