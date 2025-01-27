Deandre Ayton Injury: Iffy for Tuesday
Ayton (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Ayton is in jeopardy of missing a fourth straight game Tuesday due to a left knee sprain. If the star big man cannot suit up for the Trail Blazers against Milwaukee, the lion's share of the center minutes would be divvied up among rookie first-rounder Donovan Clingan and veteran Robert Williams in Portland's rotation.
