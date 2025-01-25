Deandre Ayton Injury: Not playing Sunday vs. OKC
Ayton (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Ayton will miss his third straight game due to a left knee sprain, and his next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Bucks. Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams (hand) will serve as the Blazers' top centers Sunday due to Ayton's injury.
