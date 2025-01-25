Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton Injury: Not playing Sunday vs. OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 4:39pm

Ayton (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Ayton will miss his third straight game due to a left knee sprain, and his next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Bucks. Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams (hand) will serve as the Blazers' top centers Sunday due to Ayton's injury.

Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now