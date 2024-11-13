Fantasy Basketball
Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton Injury: Out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 1:21pm

Ayton (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

A right finger sprain will cost Ayton his second consecutive contest, but he will now have until Sunday against Atlanta for his next opportunity to take the court. Robert Williams (rest) is out, so Donovan Clingan will headline Portland's center position against a healthy and skilled Minnesota frontcourt.

Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers
