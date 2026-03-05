Deandre Ayton Injury: Picks up knee injury
Ayton won't return to Thursday's game against Denver due to a knee injury, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports. He'll end the night with two rebounds in five minutes.
The severity of Ayton's injury is unclear at this time. Jaxson Hayes started the second half in Ayton's place and will presumably be leaned on heavily during the final two periods of play.
