Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton Injury: Practices Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Ayton (illness) practiced Tuesday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

After missing two straight games due to an illness, it appears Ayton is trending in the right direction ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets. The Trail Blazers will release an official injury report Wednesday. If Ayton is cleared, he may face restrictions but is expected to replace rookie Donovan Clingan in the starting lineup.

Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now