Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 2:37pm

Ayton (knee) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Ayton is coming off one of his best performances of the season for the Trail Blazers, posting a double-double in Tuesday's win against the Heat. However, he got hurt on his way to 22 points and 15 rebounds, which puts his status in doubt against Orlando. If Ayton can't play Thursday, Robert Williams could see more time on the floor.

Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers
