Deandre Ayton Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Ayton (back) is questionable for Wednesday against Indiana.
Ayton was a very late addition to the injury report, though his injury is being described as soreness which sounds minor. Given the opponent, the Lakers may be contemplating a maintenance day here. If Ayton is held out, Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt would likely be more involved for the Lakers.
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