Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Ayton (knee) will not play Friday against the Pacers.

Ayton left Thursday's game against Denver due to left knee soreness and was unable to return. The severity of the issue isn't known, but it's not a surprise to see the team exercise caution. Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaxson Hayes could see a bump in minutes with this news.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
