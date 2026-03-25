Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Ayton (back) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Ayton was a late addition to the Lakers' injury report Wednesday morning due to back soreness. The issue will prevent the veteran big man from suiting up, which will likely allow Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt to step into larger roles. Ayton's next chance to play will come Friday against Brooklyn.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)
NBA
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
15 days ago