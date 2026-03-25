Deandre Ayton Injury: Ruled out Wednesday
Ayton (back) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Ayton was a late addition to the Lakers' injury report Wednesday morning due to back soreness. The issue will prevent the veteran big man from suiting up, which will likely allow Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt to step into larger roles. Ayton's next chance to play will come Friday against Brooklyn.
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