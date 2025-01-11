Deandre Ayton Injury: Sitting Saturday vs. Miami

Ayton (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Ayton popped up on Friday's injury report due to left calf soreness, and it appears he'll need to sit out of Saturday's contest in order to avoid aggravating the injury. His next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Nets. With Ayton and Robert Williams (illness) both out, Donovan Clingan will get the start at center.